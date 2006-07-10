New urethane for ski boots

Bayer MaterialScience has developed transparent grades of its Desmopan thermoplastic polyurethane for ski boots. Bayer says the aromatic-ether urethanes provide better low-temperature flexibility and impact strength, enabling design of ski boots with thinner walls. The new materials are already being used by manufacturers such as Tecnica, in its Diablo model, and Nordica, in its Speedmachine model (shown).
