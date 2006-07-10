Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Safety board issues details on fatal BP blast

July 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

A breakdown of details of a March 23, 2005, explosion that killed 15 workers and injured 180 others at a BP refinery in Texas City, Texas, was released last week by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board. Most of the deaths and injuries were among workers housed in trailers near the refinery's isomerization unit, where an explosion of an overfilled blowdown drum containing flammable liquids and vapors occurred. The data released by the board charted the location of 44 trailers that were affected by the blast. The deaths occurred in trailers located 121 to 136 feet from the drum, but occupants were injured in trailers as far away as 479 feet from the drum, and damage was found almost 1,000 feet from the explosion. BP has developed a new corporate trailer siting policy following the accident. The board is working with the American Petroleum Institute to develop guidance for safe placement of trailers and temporary structures, which are common in the oil and chemical industry. The information is available at www.csb.gov.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE