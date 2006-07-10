TeGenero felled by test fiasco

TeGenero, the German firm whose monoclonal antibody drug TGN1412 was involved in a disastrous Phase I trial, has filed for bankruptcy. The tests, conducted in March by Parexel International, resulted in near-fatal side effects for six British volunteers. The drug was intended to fight illnesses such as leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis by modulating the immune system. According to TeGenero, the incident has "made it impossible to attract the investment necessary for the company to continue operations."
