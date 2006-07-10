Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Unions oppose EPA closing its libraries

July 10, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA has begun closing 11 libraries in the agency's regional offices and in one of its research centers. Four unions representing more than 10,000 EPA scientists, engineers, technical specialists, and support staff are opposing the move. President George W. Bush's budget plan for fiscal 2007 proposes cutting $2 million, or 80%, of the funding for EPA's 26 libraries, but Congress has not yet passed an appropriations bill approving the reduction. The unions are calling for congressional appropriators to maintain funding for the libraries, saying that tens of thousands of original EPA research documents will soon become unavailable. The unions say some of the library collections are getting dispersed without procedures to ensure that important documents, most of which are not available electronically, are not lost. The agency responds that it will save money and operate more efficiently by making the EPA materials in regional libraries available electronically, and that the many documents that exist only on paper will still be available through interlibrary loans.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE