Vertex, J&J in drug pact

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutica unit will collaborate to commercialize VX-950, a hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor being developed by Vertex. Vertex retains North American rights, while Janssen gets rights in most other regions. Vertex will receive an up-front payment of $165 million and could get another $380 million in royalty payments. Vertex is in the process of starting Phase II clinical trials on the small-molecule drug.
