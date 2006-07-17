232nd ACS National Meeting

San Francisco will set the scene for the American Chemical Society's 232nd national meeting. Thirty-two of the society's technical divisions, one secretariat, and eight committees will participate in 850 sessions. More than 9,900 papers will be presented, making this the largest technical program at an ACS national meeting. Seven multidisciplinary themes will cover biotechnology; catalysis; disaster recovery; drug discovery; energy; nanotechnology; and safety, health, and the environment.
Two renowned chemists will be honored with presidential events. On Sunday, Carl Djerassi will be recognized for his many contributions to the chemical sciences, the arts, and the humanities. And, throughout the meeting, symposia under the umbrella title "SWNTs from Synthesis to Application, from the Lab to the Fab: In Memory of Richard Smalley" will be presented.
Other symposia include "After Oil, What?"; "Percy L. Julian–Scientist, Humanist, Educator, Entrepreneur & Inspirational Trailblazer"; "H. C. Brown Legacy Symposium"; "Advances in Hydrogen Production"; and "ChemCensus 2005: The Present & Future of Chemistry."
Professional development workshops, exhibitor workshops, short courses, and student activities will be offered as usual. The Academic Employment Initiative, which will take place within Sci-Mix on Monday from 8 to 10 PM, will give more than 150 postdocs who are interested in academic careers the opportunity to present their research. New attendees will be welcomed to San Francisco at the First-Time-Attendee Orientation & Reception on Sunday from 7:30 to 9 PM (free, ticket required) and the society will celebrate the contributions of its volunteers at the eighth annual Chemluminary Awards Celebration on Tuesday from 7 to 9 PM.
The exposition, which will feature more than 300 companies, will be held Monday through Wednesday in the Moscone Center. The exposition is an opportunity to do product research, network, access the Internet Café, and participate in prize drawings.
