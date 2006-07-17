What a pleasure it was to read Susan Morrissey's article on National Science Foundation Director Arden Bement (C&EN, March 13, page 15). His excitement about NSF funding increases contrasts sharply with the gloom and doom that C&EN frequently reports about official Washington. I am sure there are more Bements out there if only your reporters would look a bit more carefully. We need more stories like this in C&EN, and our organization needs to cultivate and encourage more people with positive attitudes like him.
D. Thomas Terwilliger
Cincinnati
