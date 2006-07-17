Biogen hires R&D exec from Schering-Plough

Biogen Idec has named Cecil B. Pickett president for R&D, reporting to CEO James C. Mullen. Pickett joins Biogen from Schering-Plough, where he has worked since 1993, most recently as president of Schering-Plough Research Institute. Pickett has been replaced by Thomas P. Koestler, formerly SPRI's executive vice president of global development. Catherine D. Strader, Schering's executive vice president of discovery research, has been named chief scientific officer.
