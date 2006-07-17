Blackstone has stake in Emcure

The Blackstone Group, a private investment firm, has made its first investment in India with the purchase of a $50 million stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals, the Pune, India-based manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and branded drug formulations. Blackstone says its relationships with managers of leading drug companies will help Emcure realize its growth strategy, which includes broadening partnerships with big pharma and making acquisitions.
