July 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 29
Syngenta will acquire Massachusetts-based Conrad Fafard, which produces packaged plant-growing media for nonagricultural markets, for $133.5 million. Fafard had sales of $76 million in its last fiscal year.

Cognis has consolidated European production of its DSX "green" rheology additives at its site in Castellbisbal, near Barcelona. The site complements facilities in the U.S.

Athenagen and Zapaq, two private biopharmaceutical firms, are merging. Both companies are focused on neurological diseases and say the merger will help them succeed. Sanderling Ventures is the lead investor in both firms.

Qatar Fertiliser and Qatar Intermediate Industries are establishing Qatar Melamine Co., which will build a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year melamine plant in Qatar. Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara is participating through its 25% ownership of Qatar Fertiliser.

Dow Chemical has soldits Smithfield, R.I., biopharmaceutical plant to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which will use it to manufacture Soliris, a treatment for a genetic blood disorder. Dow closed the plant in 2004.

Cardinal Health is the latest company to become a member of Roche's supply network for Tamiflu, the frontline treatment in the event of an avian flu pandemic. Cardinal Health will manufacture and package 75-mg hard-gelatin capsules of Tamiflu.

