CRI and hte in R&D pact ...

Shell's CRI/Criterion catalyst subsidiary has launched a catalyst discovery and development program with hte, the German high-throughput experimentation company. The firms say they have worked together for the past year to validate hte's reactor technology and experimental methods for finding new ethylbenzene dehydrogenation catalysts for the production of styrene. The companies say they will now start work on coming up with the new catalysts themselves.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter