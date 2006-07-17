Chemical security bill clears house panel

A bill that requires chemical facilities to develop security plans and creates a risk-based ranking system for these plants has been approved by the House Homeland Security Committee's Subcommittee on Economic Security, Infrastructure Protection & Cybersecurity. The measure (H.R. 5695) does not allow states to pass laws that adopt standards stricter than the federal legislation, and it does not mandate that high-risk plants change to inherently safer technologies. The chemical industry has adamantly opposed legislation that would require plants to move to presumably safer chemicals or processes. These issues, however, will probably be debated when the full committee considers the legislation. Other provisions in the House bill would increase the requirement for antiterrorist training exercises at the plants and would mandate penalties if government officials disclose a facility's security plans. The bill meets the approval of the American Chemistry Council, which has issued a statement noting that ACC "will continue to work with House and Senate members and staff to pass legislation that will protect sensitive information, establish a uniform national law instead of a patchwork of inconsistent state laws, and ensure the entire chemical sector is protected."