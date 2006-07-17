Advertisement

Environment

China Wins Chemistry Olympiad

Taiwan, South Korea, and the Russian Federation tie for second place

by Rachel Petkewich
July 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 29
U.S. Medalists
Credit: PHOTO BY JOHN KOTZ
Freddo (from left), Blaisse, Zozula, and Brockman earned one bronze and three silver medals.
All four members of China's team won gold medals at the 38th International Chemistry Olympiad held July 2-11 in Gyeongsan, South Korea. In a three-way tie for second place, Taiwan, the Russian Federation, and the host country each won three gold and one silver medal. Poland ranked fifth, earning two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. China did not participate in last year's Olympiad but had won the three previous international competitions.

Olympiad organizers awarded a total of 28 gold, 56 silver, and 81 bronze medals in Gyeongsan, which is south of Seoul. More than 250 students from 68 countries competed in theoretical and practical exams that each lasted five hours. Cheng-Yi Kao of Taiwan won an individual award for performance on the practical test, while Lichao Cai of China received recognition for excellence on the theoretical component. Hande Boyaci from Turkey earned the award for Best Female Student.

U.S. team members Michael R. Blaisse, Gregory D. Brockman, and Andrew M. Freddo garnered silver medals, and Alexander B. Zozula earned a bronze. This year's team arrived home with the same collection of medals as last year's team.

More than 10,000 U.S. high school students took local qualifying exams. In June, 20 high scorers participated in a study camp at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, where they received college-level training with an emphasis on organic chemistry. Four students and two alternates were selected to go to Korea. Blaisse and Freddo were alternates last year in Taiwan.

Students also participated in several cultural tours and activities in South Korea. The next Chemistry Olympiad will be held in Russia at Moscow State University in July 2007.

