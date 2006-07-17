Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Environment

China calls its chemical industry unsafe

by Jean-François Tremblay
July 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A survey conducted by China's State Environmental Protection Agency has found that about 45% of the 7,555 chemical plants it inspected throughout China pose an environmental risk. SEPA ordered 3,745 facilities to improve their environmental controls and 49 of them to relocate.

SEPA was prompted to conduct the survey after tons of benzene spilled into northeast China's Songhua River in November following an explosion at a PetroChina facility in Jilin (C&EN, Nov. 21, 2005, page 29). Harbin, a downstream city of 4 million residents, suspended its water supply for five days to protect its population.

Among the plants surveyed, SEPA found that 2,489 were located within 5 km (3 miles) of a "densely populated area" and that 1,354 were near a river, a lake, or the ocean.

But except for their geographical location, the agency did not provide details on what it found wanting at the plants. It's not clear whether the plants' emissions are exceeding existing standards or whether the risk of uncontrolled reactions at the facilities is high.

Nonetheless, the agency declared that the substandard facilities will be forced to close. At a press conference, SEPA Vice Minister Pan Yue said the Chinese chemical industry needs to rethink the way it manages environmental hazards.

Meanwhile, SEPA reports that 164 people are recovering after being exposed to chlorine in Yinchuan, in the country's economically disadvantaged northwest. The agency explains that chlorine gas leaked from a broken pipe at Ningxia Xin'erte Chemical, a producer of trichloroethylene.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE