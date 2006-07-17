Eye polymers are licensed

Seal Sands Chemicals, part of the newly formed Vertellus Specialties (see page 8), has licensed biocompatible polymer technology from Biocompatibles International. According to Seal Sands, the polymers are based on phosphorylcholine derivatives and are used primarily in contact lenses, where they inhibit protein deposition and reduce eye irritation. Neil McLoughlin, vice president of Vertellus' health and specialty products unit in Europe, notes that Seal Sands has been producing the polymers for Biocompatibles for a number of years.
