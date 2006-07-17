German industry is doing well

First-half chemical production in Germany is up 3.5% over first-half 2005, reports Werner Wenning, president of the German Chemical Industry Association. That's down from the heady rate of 7% seen last year but still is "a very successful development," Wenning says. Unlike in 2005, when basic chemicals led the growth, this year other sectors are growing strongly: Petrochemicals are up 1%; polymers, 2.5%; fine and specialty chemicals, 7.5%; and pharmaceuticals, 8%. Sales are up 6%, to $103 billion, spurred by both production growth and higher prices.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter