JSR launches Taiwan facility

JSR has begun operating a facility in Taiwan's Yunlin County that will supply materials to local flat-panel display manufacturers. Initially, the plant will only formulate and bottle color-pigment-dispersed resists. But the facility has unused space, allowing JSR to quickly initiate production of display materials such as column spacers or protective coatings. At an opening ceremony earlier this month, JSR President Yoshinori Yoshida said the time for the facility was right, given the rapid development of the Taiwanese flat-panel display industry. Guests in attendance told C&EN that JSR's Taiwanese customers have long pressured the Japanese firm to initiate production on the island.
