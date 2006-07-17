Lanxess opens hydrazine unit

Lanxess has reopened a hydrazine plant in Weifang in China's Shandong province. The 12,000-metric-ton-per-year plant was dismantled at the company's Baytown, Texas, location and reassembled in China. The company says hydrazine demand is shrinking globally but growing at double-digit rates in China. Separately, Lanxess says it is launching a project to improve the competitiveness of its Antwerp, Belgium, site "to regain the competitive edge we have lost."
