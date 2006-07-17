Advertisement

NSF reports drop in graduate enrollment

July 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 29
The number of first-time, full-time foreign graduate students enrolled in science and engineering programs in the U.S. declined in 2004 for the third straight year, according to a new NSF report. The report shows that the number of such students holding temporary visas was about 27,500, down more than 7% from 2003 and nearly 20% from 2001. First-time, full-time graduate enrollment for U.S. citizens and permanent residents was also down in 2004 by 1% to nearly 59,000; however, that number was still 22% higher than in 2001. Among those enrolled full time in 2004, the number of U.S. citizens and permanent residents rose 3% to over 218,000 while the number of temporary visa holders dropped 3% to about 122,300—the first reported decline for foreign enrollment in the past decade. The number of postdocs with temporary visas also decreased in 2004 by more than 3% to about 19,300, while the number of postdocs who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents grew by almost 1% to over 13,500. The report notes that overall there was a 2% drop in the number of science and engineering postdocs, the first substantial decrease since 1978. The full report is available at www.nsf.gov/statistics/infbrief/nsf06321.

