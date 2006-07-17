Nanotube coatings

C &EN correctly identified the promising attributes of single-walled carbon-nanotube-based transparent conductive materials in a wide range of common consumer products (C&EN, Feb. 20, page 32). However, the descriptions of the technology omitted Eikos Inc. as leading the commercialization of these coatings. Over the past two years, several academic institutions have validated the utility of this new transparent conductive coating. Eikos is the only company focused entirely on applying the technology to commercial and military devices. This has been an area of development at Eikos for more than seven years.
As one of the inventors of this technology, I wanted your readers to know that the technology is not just an academic curiosity. It has been commercialized by one company already, and other multinational companies are implementing these coatings in a wide range of current and emerging products.
Paul J. Glatkowski
Franklin, Mass.
