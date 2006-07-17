Advertisement

Materials

New chemistry debuted at Semicon

July 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 29
Suppliers of chemicals and other materials used the semiconductor fabrication trade show Semicon West, held last week in San Francisco, to unveil their latest wares and initiatives. Air Products & Chemicals launched PDEMS interlayer dielectric, an organosilicate glass precursor for porous low-dielectric-constant (low-k) films. The company says makers of plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition equipment are evaluating the material for next-generation 45-nm semiconductor technology. DuPont Electronics Technologies introduced CuSolve, aqueous formulations for removing post-etch residue from integrated circuits that feature copper circuit lines and low-k dielectrics. Rohm and Haas and Dow Corning renewed their joint agreement to develop spin-on silicon hard-mask antireflective coating products for semiconductor fabrication. The collaboration, which began two years ago, combines resins made by Dow Corning with Rohm and Haas's antireflective coatings. And Praxair disclosed that it has expanded capacity for its UpTime dopant gas storage and delivery systems in Kingman, Ariz., and Oevel, Belgium. The company says the technology has been increasingly adopted by chip fabricators since it was introduced three years ago.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

