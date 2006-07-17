Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pharma Deal

German software mogul is leading the merger of two biopharma companies into one firm.

by Patricia Short
July 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dietmar Hopp, cofounder of industrial software giant SAP, is turning his attention to the drug industry. Hopp is leading the formation of a new company, as yet unnamed, through a complex merger of two German biopharmaceutical firms, Axaron Bioscience and Lion Bioscience.

The company will have funds of approximately $65 million and focus on central nervous system diseases. A little more than 40% of the funding will come from Hopp and his family. BASF, the majority shareholder in Axaron, will put in 14%, and the remainder will come from Lion. The Hopp family also has offered to buy out Lion shareholders.

The name of the new company will be decided at Lion's annual meeting this fall. It will be headed by Alfred Bach, who is on the management board of Axaron, and Peter Willinger, a Lion board member. The company aims to continue to expand through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

"I see great potential in the area of life sciences and in its professional business development," Hopp says. "The products, the past performance, and the expertise at Axaron convinced me to invest in this company. In addition, I believe we have gained an experienced partner and strong platform in the financial market in the form of Lion."

Axaron was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between BASF and California-based Lynx Therapeutics, now Solexa, and became independent in 2001. Lion was founded in 1997 to focus on integrating data and information in the life sciences field. New managers restructured the company at the end of 2004.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pharma Services Firm Debuts
Air Products Bows To Pershing Square
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bock To Head BASF In 2011

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE