Same old song

In his "Insights" column, William I. Storck frets over the number of trained scientists in the U.S. (C&EN, March 6, page 46). Every year, "experts" recycle arguments about the impending shortage of scientists. Yet every job opening has dozens or even hundreds of applicants. It's been this way at least since 1992 when I got my Ph.D.
Has anyone ever looked back at these predictions of shortages of scientists and correlated them to actual applicant or employment data? I agree that immigration limits are a problem because they keep brilliant scientists from coming to the U.S. But when do we stop hoping for more scientists when we can't even fully employ all of today's scientists in good high-paying jobs? Many good Ph.D. chemists are stuck teaching at small universities or community colleges for $35,000 a year, if they are lucky. I know because I used to be one of them.
How about pushing for more science funding to create more science jobs and helping small businesses instead of wasting it on our incredibly bloated military? When the jobs are there, the scientists will come.
Tim C. Smith
Indianapolis
