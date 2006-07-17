I enjoyed reading the article on sprites and related transient luminous events (C&EN, March 20, page 40). I am sure this article has the potential to stimulate the scientific community to enter a totally new paradigm and to include sprites and transient luminous events in models of atmospheric chemistry and electrification, which, until now, were almost completely ignored from this perspective.
Once more, congratulations for the excellent article. It's a clear wake-up call to the community of atmospheric chemists.
Andrei P. Sommer
Ulm, Germany
