Safety

ACS joins chemical hazards alliance

January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
The American Chemical Society has signed on with industrial organizations and government agencies as part of the Chemical Reactivity Hazards Management Alliance. Members of this group provide OSHA with expertise on chemical reactivity hazards, disseminate information on hazards through conferences and reports, and develop electronic assistance tools to help prevent accidents. Formed in March 2004, the alliance strives to protect communities' and employees' health and safety through improved communication and better identification and management of potential risks caused by highly reactive chemicals. ACS Immediate Past-President William F. Carroll said in a statement, "ACS is pleased to contribute its expertise in identifying and managing chemical reactivity hazards to this important workplace safety initiative." Other organizations in the alliance include OSHA, EPA, the American Chemistry Council, the Center for Chemical Process Safety, the Chlorine Institute, the Mary Kay O’Connor Process Safety Center, the National Association of Chemical Distributors, and the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

