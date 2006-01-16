Air Liquide goes for solar

Air Liquide has invested $3 million to become the supplier of nitrogen, argon, and specialty gases to solar-cell manufacturers in the MicroTechpark in Thalheim, Germany. The firm expects that the park and surrounding region north of Leipzig will become a major European center for solar-cell production. In addition, Air Liquide says it has secured a 10-year global contract to supply park resident EverQ with several gases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter