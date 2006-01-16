Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Anions bind in a twist

January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Metallohelicate hosts that bind anions internally could potentially be developed as luminescent or redox sensors for anions, according to Sandrine Goetz and Paul E. Kruger at Trinity College Dublin, in Ireland, who have synthesized examples of the complexes (Dalton Trans., published online Jan. 3, dx.doi.org/10.1039/b514580e). The hosts, which consist of three helical strands (shown as red, blue, and yellow), are [Fe2L3]4+ complexes formed by coordination of three bis(amido-2,2'-bipyridine) ligands (L) to two Fe(II) atoms (purple). The water-soluble complexes bind chloride ions (green) in preference to other anions. Because the chloride ions are locked inside the strands, the systems are more stable than previously reported metallohelicates that have external anion receptors. The iron atoms act as a template in the formation of the complexes and introduce positive charges into the ligand scaffold for anion binding. In solution, the complexes exist as a mixture of helical and nonhelical isomers; addition of chloride ions yields a solution containing only helical isomers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anion dimer captured within cyanostar macrocycles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Presenting a ferrocene Ferris wheel
Cagey Iron Reversibly Sequesters Molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE