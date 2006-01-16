Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sachem has acquired a site in Wuxi, Jiangshu province, near Shanghai, on which it will build a plant for high-purity chemicals. In particular, the firm will make the semiconductor raw material tetramethylammonium hydroxide. Sachem expects to increase global capacity for (CH3)4NOH by more than 30%.

Lubrizol has agreed to sell its $24 million-per-year engine control systems business to private equity firm CapitalWorks. The divestment is the third since Lubrizol said in July that it would sell its noncore businesses, which have combined revenues of $500 million.

Alkermes and Eli Lilly & Co. will develop an inhaled formulation of parathyroid hormone by combining Alkermes' pulmonary drug delivery system with Lilly's osteoporosis drug Forteo. The deal builds on earlier alliances between the two for inhaled insulin and human growth hormone.

Bayer has acquired Icon Genetics, a developer of engineered plants with which Bayer already has a research cooperation. Bayer says the purchase will strengthen its efforts at producing pharmaceutical substances in plants.

AstraZeneca has selected CambridgeSoft to supply electronic laboratory notebooks for 1,000 research scientists. The companies will jointly integrate discovery and workflow applications at AstraZeneca sites globally.

Human Genome Sciences will license to Amgen the exclusive rights to biological products for autoimmune diseases, immune deficiency or suppression, and cancer. HGS also licensed an undisclosed antigen to PDL BioPharma.

Germany's Linde has agreed to purchase U.S.-based Spectra Gases from the Dietz family. Spectra, a maker of high-purity specialty gases, has annual sales of about $61 million.

Reaxa and Biotage will collaborate to adapt Reaxa's encapsulated catalysts to work in Biotage's microwave synthesis devices. They will also adapt Reaxa's scavenging resins for Biotage's purification systems.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

JSR Invests In Biomedical Supplies
Merck Acquires Microbiology Business
Genzyme Will Shed Three Noncore Units

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE