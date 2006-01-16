Sachem has acquired a site in Wuxi, Jiangshu province, near Shanghai, on which it will build a plant for high-purity chemicals. In particular, the firm will make the semiconductor raw material tetramethylammonium hydroxide. Sachem expects to increase global capacity for (CH3)4NOH by more than 30%.
Lubrizol has agreed to sell its $24 million-per-year engine control systems business to private equity firm CapitalWorks. The divestment is the third since Lubrizol said in July that it would sell its noncore businesses, which have combined revenues of $500 million.
Alkermes and Eli Lilly & Co. will develop an inhaled formulation of parathyroid hormone by combining Alkermes' pulmonary drug delivery system with Lilly's osteoporosis drug Forteo. The deal builds on earlier alliances between the two for inhaled insulin and human growth hormone.
Bayer has acquired Icon Genetics, a developer of engineered plants with which Bayer already has a research cooperation. Bayer says the purchase will strengthen its efforts at producing pharmaceutical substances in plants.
AstraZeneca has selected CambridgeSoft to supply electronic laboratory notebooks for 1,000 research scientists. The companies will jointly integrate discovery and workflow applications at AstraZeneca sites globally.
Human Genome Sciences will license to Amgen the exclusive rights to biological products for autoimmune diseases, immune deficiency or suppression, and cancer. HGS also licensed an undisclosed antigen to PDL BioPharma.
Germany's Linde has agreed to purchase U.S.-based Spectra Gases from the Dietz family. Spectra, a maker of high-purity specialty gases, has annual sales of about $61 million.
Reaxa and Biotage will collaborate to adapt Reaxa's encapsulated catalysts to work in Biotage's microwave synthesis devices. They will also adapt Reaxa's scavenging resins for Biotage's purification systems.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter