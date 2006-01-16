Advertisement

Business

Chemical Stocks

Some chemical stock prices suffer big declines

by William J. Storck
January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
 FOURTH-QUARTER STOCK PRICEaCHANGE FROM THIRD-QUARTER CLOSECHANGE FROM 2004 CLOSEPRICE/EARNINGS RATIOb
 HIGHLOWCLOSE   
Air Products$61.39$53.33$59.197.3%2.1%20
Albemarle38.9133.5238.351.7-0.918
Arch30.9522.1529.9028.63.927
Cabot36.6430.7735.808.5-7.418
Cambrex19.4116.8818.77-1.0-30.734
Cytec Industries47.6441.0747.639.8-7.415
Dow Chemical47.2041.1943.825.2-11.510
DuPont43.4837.8342.508.5-13.417
Eastman Chemical56.5245.5251.599.8-10.69
Engelhard31.0026.9530.158.0-1.716
Ferro19.7016.3318.762.4-19.1na
FMC Corp.56.4849.2053.17-7.110.113
H.B. Fuller32.9928.6432.073.212.520
Georgia Gulf31.1021.6530.4226.3-38.911
Hercules12.2510.2011.30-7.5-23.913
Huntsman Corp.20.2817.2217.22-11.9-29.7cna
Lubrizol43.7040.2043.430.217.815
Nalco18.3315.0517.715.0-9.3na
PPG Industries62.1055.9557.90-2.2-15.112
PolyOne6.505.366.436.1-29.010
Praxair54.0846.3852.9610.520.022
Rohm and Haas49.1940.1048.4217.79.517
Sigma-Aldrich66.6761.3163.29-1.24.719
Stepan27.4823.7326.897.310.419
Terra Industries6.425.145.60-15.8-36.97
C&EN chemical stock indexd (1992 = 100)198.9178.9196.05.2%-4.6% 
Dow Jones industrial average10931.610215.210717.51.4%-0.6% 

a a Adjusted for stock splits. b As of Dec. 30, 2005. c From beginning of trading on Feb. 14, 2005. d Based on the average stock price for the 25 companies listed. na = not available.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Stock Indexes Mixed

Chemicals and biotech improve in fourth quarter, but pharmaceuticals decline slightly

TABLE 1 - CHEMICAL STOCKS

Some chemical stock prices suffer big declines

TABLE 2 - DRUG AND BIOTECH STOCKS

Drug company stock performance was bested by biopharmaceuticals'

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

