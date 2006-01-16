Chemical Stocks

|FOURTH-QUARTER STOCK PRICEa
|CHANGE FROM THIRD-QUARTER CLOSE
|CHANGE FROM 2004 CLOSE
|PRICE/EARNINGS RATIOb
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|Air Products
|$61.39
|$53.33
|$59.19
|7.3%
|2.1%
|20
|Albemarle
|38.91
|33.52
|38.35
|1.7
|-0.9
|18
|Arch
|30.95
|22.15
|29.90
|28.6
|3.9
|27
|Cabot
|36.64
|30.77
|35.80
|8.5
|-7.4
|18
|Cambrex
|19.41
|16.88
|18.77
|-1.0
|-30.7
|34
|Cytec Industries
|47.64
|41.07
|47.63
|9.8
|-7.4
|15
|Dow Chemical
|47.20
|41.19
|43.82
|5.2
|-11.5
|10
|DuPont
|43.48
|37.83
|42.50
|8.5
|-13.4
|17
|Eastman Chemical
|56.52
|45.52
|51.59
|9.8
|-10.6
|9
|Engelhard
|31.00
|26.95
|30.15
|8.0
|-1.7
|16
|Ferro
|19.70
|16.33
|18.76
|2.4
|-19.1
|na
|FMC Corp.
|56.48
|49.20
|53.17
|-7.1
|10.1
|13
|H.B. Fuller
|32.99
|28.64
|32.07
|3.2
|12.5
|20
|Georgia Gulf
|31.10
|21.65
|30.42
|26.3
|-38.9
|11
|Hercules
|12.25
|10.20
|11.30
|-7.5
|-23.9
|13
|Huntsman Corp.
|20.28
|17.22
|17.22
|-11.9
|-29.7c
|na
|Lubrizol
|43.70
|40.20
|43.43
|0.2
|17.8
|15
|Nalco
|18.33
|15.05
|17.71
|5.0
|-9.3
|na
|PPG Industries
|62.10
|55.95
|57.90
|-2.2
|-15.1
|12
|PolyOne
|6.50
|5.36
|6.43
|6.1
|-29.0
|10
|Praxair
|54.08
|46.38
|52.96
|10.5
|20.0
|22
|Rohm and Haas
|49.19
|40.10
|48.42
|17.7
|9.5
|17
|Sigma-Aldrich
|66.67
|61.31
|63.29
|-1.2
|4.7
|19
|Stepan
|27.48
|23.73
|26.89
|7.3
|10.4
|19
|Terra Industries
|6.42
|5.14
|5.60
|-15.8
|-36.9
|7
|C&EN chemical stock indexd (1992 = 100)
|198.9
|178.9
|196.0
|5.2%
|-4.6%
|Dow Jones industrial average
|10931.6
|10215.2
|10717.5
|1.4%
|-0.6%
a a Adjusted for stock splits. b As of Dec. 30, 2005. c From beginning of trading on Feb. 14, 2005. d Based on the average stock price for the 25 companies listed. na = not available.
