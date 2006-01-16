Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Chemists Forge New Bonds In India

Meeting brings U.S. and Indian scientists together to share ideas and build networks

by Amanda Yarnell
January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

SCIENCE IN CULTURE
[+]Enlarge
Attendees were delighted by &quot;The Dance of Life,&quot; an original performance by renowned Indian classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai that traces the history of Indian science. Here, Sarabhai and her troupe commemorate India's early contribution to the study of triangles, trapezia, and squares.
Attendees were delighted by &quot;The Dance of Life,&quot; an original performance by renowned Indian classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai that traces the history of Indian science. Here, Sarabhai and her troupe commemorate India's early contribution to the study of triangles, trapezia, and squares.

The American Chemical Society and India's Council on Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) wrapped up their inaugural joint meeting in India last week. "By bringing together people from around the world, this conference is symbolic of some of the key trends that are changing the chemistry enterprise," said ACS Director of External Affairs David L. Schutt.

BRIGHT FUTURE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTOS BY AMANDA YARNELL
NCL Director S. Sivaram lights the lamp during the traditional ceremony marking the beginning of the ACS-CSIR meeting in Pune while organizers M. K. Gurjar (from left) of NCL, Mukund Chorghade of Peptimmune, and Ganesh look on.
Credit: PHOTOS BY AMANDA YARNELL
NCL Director S. Sivaram lights the lamp during the traditional ceremony marking the beginning of the ACS-CSIR meeting in Pune while organizers M. K. Gurjar (from left) of NCL, Mukund Chorghade of Peptimmune, and Ganesh look on.

The first segment of the ACS-CSIR conference, which focused on organic chemistry and chemical biology, was held at CSIR's National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, India, on Jan. 6-9. More than 500 scientists from academia, industry, and government throughout India were treated to a rich and diverse scientific program given by eminent scientists from both the U.S. and India. They also enjoyed a cultural program highlighted by an Indian dance performance tracing the history of Indian science.

The scientific and cultural feast continued at CSIR's Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad on Jan. 11-12. More than 650 participants registered for this second segment, the turnout "making evident the great enthusiasm and keenness for chemistry in India," said the institute's director, J. S. Yadav.

"We hope this meeting will encourage scientific interactions between individual researchers in India and the U.S.," added K. N. Ganesh of the National Chemical Laboratory.

"Enhancing the flow of scientific information and improving prospects for research collaborations, particularly among young people who represent the future of our discipline, are important responsibilities for ACS," explained ACS President E. Ann Nalley in a statement. To that end, both legs of the meeting featured an Indo-U.S. Science & Technology Forum-funded workshop that brought together early-career scientists from the U.S. and India. Students from India also had the chance to showcase their research during poster sessions at the two meeting sites.

As India's chemical enterprise continues to grow, "this meeting has given us a unique opportunity to forge collaborations between people who think about science in different ways," said speaker Laura Kiessling, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and editor of ACS Chemical Biology.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ABCChem convenes in Marrakech
ACS conference in Doha strengthens regional research community
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS strengthens ties in the Middle East

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE