China plans Songhua cleanup

China's central government has approved a five-year plan to improve water quality in the Songhua River in the country's northeast. The river was severely polluted by benzene in November after an accident at a PetroChina plant in Jilin. Zhou Shengxian, director of the State Environmental Protection Administration, told a meeting in Harbin that the Songhua cleanup will get high priority. The Beijing Youth Daily newspaper reported that the government is planning to spend more than $3 billion on the cleanup.
