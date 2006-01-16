Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Coffee stains point way to making tiny lines

January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

As a drop of coffee evaporates, capillary flows shuttle residue to the diminishing drop's edges, leaving behind dark rings. Saurabh Vyawahare, Kate M. Craig, and Axel Scherer of California Institute of Technology have found that this phenomenon can be exploited to make extremely fine lines by using surfactant-containing liquids (Nano Lett., published online Jan. 5, dx.doi.org/10.1021/nl0522678). Potential applications include making nanowires and light-manipulating photonic crystals constructed from arrays of tiny ceramic or polymeric spheres that can be carried along and organized by the capillary flows, Vyawahare says. Instead of letting the line-forming solutions evaporate in the open the way a coffee drop does, the researchers sandwich the liquids between wettable surfaces. When they use photolithography or other means to create "pinning points" on the surfaces, the evaporating liquid recedes from the points, reeling out a filament of liquid. By including fluorescent quantum dots in the solution, the researchers can visualize the process and the result, such as the line formed between two pinning points shown above.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spiky surfaces steer different fluids in opposite directions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spin coating makes epitaxial films
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peeling produces stretchable liquid-metal circuit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE