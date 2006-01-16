Advertisement

Business

Drug and Biotech Stocks

Drug company stock performance was bested by biopharmaceuticals'

by William J. Storck
January 16, 2006
FOURTH-QUARTER STOCK PRICEa

CHANGE FROM THIRD-QUARTER CLOSE

CHANGE FROM 2004 CLOSEPRICE/ EARNINGS RATIOb
 HIGHLOWCLOSE
MAJOR PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES
Abbott Laboratories$44.01$37.63$39.43-7.0%-14.7%16
Baxter International40.0436.5937.65-5.69.219
Bristol-Myers Squibb23.9521.0322.98-4.5-9.715
Eli Lilly & Co.57.8149.7656.595.71.320
Johnson & Johnson64.3260.0460.10-5.0-5.017
Merck32.3525.8531.8116.90.713
Pfizer25.2920.6023.32-6.6-12.811
Schering-Plough21.7619.0520.85-1.01.174
Wyeth47.4841.2046.07-0.48.916
C&EN pharmaceutical indexc (1992 = 100)354.4330.1347.5-1.1%-2.2% 
Dow Jones industrial average10931.610215.210717.51.4%-0.6% 
BIOPHARMACEUTICAL AND DRUG DISCOVERY COMPANIES
Amgen$84.42$73.37$78.86-1.0%23.2%26
Biogen Idec45.5235.9445.2814.7-33.032
Celera Genomics12.9210.5110.96-9.6-19.3def
Cephalon65.2843.7364.7439.526.722
Chiron44.8543.0044.441.833.497
Cytogen3.952.742.74-32.2-75.6def
Genentech99.6681.1592.509.869.180
Genzyme77.5367.4670.78-1.222.832
Gilead Sciences55.6345.2152.577.851.038
Icos30.1825.3827.630.0-1.1def
MedImmune37.0632.1435.024.129.3152
Millennium Pharmaceuticals10.928.099.704.0-19.3def
Protein Design Labs29.9225.4928.421.539.4def
Vertex Pharmaceuticals28.9220.7927.6723.8160.0def
Xoma1.831.461.60-9.1-36.7def
C&EN biopharmaceutical indexd (1992 = 100)581.7500.4567.47.3%21.3% 
NASDAQ2273.42037.52205.32.5%2.0% 

a Adjusted for stock splits. b As of Dec. 30, 2005. c Based on the average stock price for the nine drugcompanies listed. d Based on the average stock pricefor the 15 biopharmaceutical companies listed. def = deficit in previous four quarters.

