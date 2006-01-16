Drug and Biotech Stocks

|FOURTH-QUARTER STOCK PRICEa
CHANGE FROM THIRD-QUARTER CLOSE
|CHANGE FROM 2004 CLOSE
|PRICE/ EARNINGS RATIOb
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|MAJOR PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES
|Abbott Laboratories
|$44.01
|$37.63
|$39.43
|-7.0%
|-14.7%
|16
|Baxter International
|40.04
|36.59
|37.65
|-5.6
|9.2
|19
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|23.95
|21.03
|22.98
|-4.5
|-9.7
|15
|Eli Lilly & Co.
|57.81
|49.76
|56.59
|5.7
|1.3
|20
|Johnson & Johnson
|64.32
|60.04
|60.10
|-5.0
|-5.0
|17
|Merck
|32.35
|25.85
|31.81
|16.9
|0.7
|13
|Pfizer
|25.29
|20.60
|23.32
|-6.6
|-12.8
|11
|Schering-Plough
|21.76
|19.05
|20.85
|-1.0
|1.1
|74
|Wyeth
|47.48
|41.20
|46.07
|-0.4
|8.9
|16
|C&EN pharmaceutical indexc (1992 = 100)
|354.4
|330.1
|347.5
|-1.1%
|-2.2%
|Dow Jones industrial average
|10931.6
|10215.2
|10717.5
|1.4%
|-0.6%
|BIOPHARMACEUTICAL AND DRUG DISCOVERY COMPANIES
|Amgen
|$84.42
|$73.37
|$78.86
|-1.0%
|23.2%
|26
|Biogen Idec
|45.52
|35.94
|45.28
|14.7
|-33.0
|32
|Celera Genomics
|12.92
|10.51
|10.96
|-9.6
|-19.3
|def
|Cephalon
|65.28
|43.73
|64.74
|39.5
|26.7
|22
|Chiron
|44.85
|43.00
|44.44
|1.8
|33.4
|97
|Cytogen
|3.95
|2.74
|2.74
|-32.2
|-75.6
|def
|Genentech
|99.66
|81.15
|92.50
|9.8
|69.1
|80
|Genzyme
|77.53
|67.46
|70.78
|-1.2
|22.8
|32
|Gilead Sciences
|55.63
|45.21
|52.57
|7.8
|51.0
|38
|Icos
|30.18
|25.38
|27.63
|0.0
|-1.1
|def
|MedImmune
|37.06
|32.14
|35.02
|4.1
|29.3
|152
|Millennium Pharmaceuticals
|10.92
|8.09
|9.70
|4.0
|-19.3
|def
|Protein Design Labs
|29.92
|25.49
|28.42
|1.5
|39.4
|def
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|28.92
|20.79
|27.67
|23.8
|160.0
|def
|Xoma
|1.83
|1.46
|1.60
|-9.1
|-36.7
|def
|C&EN biopharmaceutical indexd (1992 = 100)
|581.7
|500.4
|567.4
|7.3%
|21.3%
|NASDAQ
|2273.4
|2037.5
|2205.3
|2.5%
|2.0%
a Adjusted for stock splits. b As of Dec. 30, 2005. c Based on the average stock price for the nine drugcompanies listed. d Based on the average stock pricefor the 15 biopharmaceutical companies listed. def = deficit in previous four quarters.
Chemicals and biotech improve in fourth quarter, but pharmaceuticals decline slightly
Some chemical stock prices suffer big declines
Drug company stock performance was bested by biopharmaceuticals'
