DuPont slashes profits estimate

DuPont has cut it earnings guidance for the fourth quarter to 10 cents per share from its previous estimate of 20-25 cents. DuPont says the cut was caused in part by the disruption of plants on the Gulf Coast after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita and unplanned outages at plants in Brazil, the Netherlands, and the U.S. An equal impact came from lower-than-forecast sales and higher-than-expected costs primarily in crop protection chemicals, performance coatings, and surfaces.
