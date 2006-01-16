Employment up in December

U .S. chemical employment in December rose to its highest level since October 2004, according to data from the Labor Department. December was also the first month since May 2000 in which total employment was higher than it had been in the corresponding month the year before. The seasonally adjusted data show total chemical employment at 882,900 in December, an increase of 3,000 from the previous month and 2,400 from December 2004. The number of production workers increased by 300 from November to 514,300, but this figure was still 1,900 below the headcount for December 2004.
