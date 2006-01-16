Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Government & Policy Roundup

January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

NIST has released an upgrade of the NIST/EPA/NIH Mass Spectral Library, which is an encyclopedia database of mass spectrometry fingerprints used to identify chemical compounds. NIST 05 has approximately 20,000 new spectra, bringing the total number of spectra in the database to more than 163,000. For details, visit www.nist.gov/srd/nist1a.htm.

With its fiscal 2006 budget finally set, NIH has announced that it will fund noncompetitive research project grants at 97.65% of the levels originally indicated in the grant award notices sent to the investigators. Competitive research project grants will be managed to an average amount equal to the fiscal 2005 level.

An Institute of Medicine report suggests how the federal government can improve cost-effectiveness analyses, which have been required since 2003 for health or safety regulations that involve costs or benefits greater than $100 million. The report, which was released last week, is available at www.nap.edu/catalog/11534.html.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US academic research and development spending in 2018 by the numbers
Institutional Collaboration Grows
Research Facilities Grants At NIST

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE