Government & Policy Roundup

NIST has released an upgrade of the NIST/EPA/NIH Mass Spectral Library, which is an encyclopedia database of mass spectrometry fingerprints used to identify chemical compounds. NIST 05 has approximately 20,000 new spectra, bringing the total number of spectra in the database to more than 163,000. For details, visit www.nist.gov/srd/nist1a.htm.
With its fiscal 2006 budget finally set, NIH has announced that it will fund noncompetitive research project grants at 97.65% of the levels originally indicated in the grant award notices sent to the investigators. Competitive research project grants will be managed to an average amount equal to the fiscal 2005 level.
An Institute of Medicine report suggests how the federal government can improve cost-effectiveness analyses, which have been required since 2003 for health or safety regulations that involve costs or benefits greater than $100 million. The report, which was released last week, is available at www.nap.edu/catalog/11534.html.
