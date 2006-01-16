Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics

January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U of Wisconsin Photo
Crim
Credit: U of Wisconsin Photo
Crim

Sponsored by the General Electric Fund and the General Electric Corporate Research & Development Center

F. Fleming Crim Jr., John E. Willard Professor of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, has turned a relatively simple idea—examining how vibrational energy influences molecules—into profound success.

Crim, 58, started to study vibrational energy flows in molecules in the 1970s. "Everybody knew in the 1970s that vibrations were very important in chemical reactions, and we were trying to understand how vibrational energy got in and out of the molecule," he recalls.

Later, lasers became readily available in the laboratory as a means to excite the molecules into vibrational states. "It was an obvious intellectual opportunity to go after using them to drive reactions," Crim says. Early attempts at such applications were frustrated by systems in which the energy flowed around the molecules too rapidly to study. Crim's group seized on water, known to have relatively isolated vibrations, and conducted photodissociation experiments on it.

These experiments led to work in which Crim and coworkers used a chemical reaction to cleave a bond selectively, much as they had done with light. "His experiments are more than just novel; they are revolutionary," says James L. Skinner, a professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin. "Using electronic excitation along with vibrational overtone excitation, Crim and his coworkers demonstrated that photodissociation of highly vibrationally excited molecules produces entirely new behavior and provides a means of controlled cleavage of chemical bonds," Skinner says.

For example, Skinner continues, experimenting with CH3D, Crim's group was able to selectively cleave either the C-D bond or a C-H bond. "They also proved that molecules with excited symmetric stretching vibrations are six times more reactive than those with excited antisymmetric vibrations."

Another colleague agrees. Crim's "more recent work on bond-selective chemistry launched him into a select group of people doing the best physical chemistry in the world," he says.

Crim is more modest. He says the work provides a key to understanding certain reactions and is a means to control chemistry by using light. "The notion of controlling a reaction is a reflection of understanding the reaction," he says.

Lately, Crim's group has been focusing its attention on liquid systems in which molecules interact with solvents, instead of the more straightforward gaseous systems that the group had worked with previously.

Crim says growing up during the Sputnik era, when science was idealized, nurtured his interest in both physics and chemistry. A professor at Southwestern University inspired him to choose a career in chemistry. At Cornell University, where he earned his Ph.D., he learned that physical chemistry is a combination of two fields that he found deeply engrossing.

Crim joined the department of chemistry at Wisconsin in 1977 after serving with Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory and Western Electric. He became a member of the National Academy of Sciences in 2001. He has authored or coauthored more than 125 papers.

The award address will be presented before the Division of Physical Chemistry.—Alex Tullo

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ahmed Zewail Award In Ultrafast Science & Technology
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar: Michael R. Wasielewski
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in The Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE