New Fulbright

The State Department has announced a new International Fulbright Science Award for Outstanding Foreign Students in Science & Technology. The announcement came during the U.S. University Presidents Summit on International Education held Jan. 5-6 in Washington, D.C. The new scholarship is part of State's initiative to promote U.S. education to foreign students.
"To ensure that America will remain the center of scientific inquiry and cutting-edge technology, we must find ways to demonstrate America's openness to science, engineering, and technology students even at a time when the competition for those high-achieving students is more intense than ever before," said Karen Hughes, undersecretary of state for public affairs and public diplomacy. This new award addresses that critical need, she noted.
The International Fulbright Science Award will give foreign students the opportunity to come to the U.S. for several years to participate in graduate studies at top science institutions. This new scholarship will be awarded through a single worldwide competition, unlike other Fulbright awards, which are granted through bilateral programs.
"We intend to make the Fulbright science and technology award the leading international scholarship of its kind," Hughes explained. She added that this program will "signal to the world that the U.S. intends to be the world's pioneer in innovation and discovery."
