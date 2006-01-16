Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

New Fulbright

Award for foreign science students is part of State Department effort to promote U.S. education

by Susan R. Morrissey
January 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The State Department has announced a new International Fulbright Science Award for Outstanding Foreign Students in Science & Technology. The announcement came during the U.S. University Presidents Summit on International Education held Jan. 5-6 in Washington, D.C. The new scholarship is part of State's initiative to promote U.S. education to foreign students.

"To ensure that America will remain the center of scientific inquiry and cutting-edge technology, we must find ways to demonstrate America's openness to science, engineering, and technology students even at a time when the competition for those high-achieving students is more intense than ever before," said Karen Hughes, undersecretary of state for public affairs and public diplomacy. This new award addresses that critical need, she noted.

The International Fulbright Science Award will give foreign students the opportunity to come to the U.S. for several years to participate in graduate studies at top science institutions. This new scholarship will be awarded through a single worldwide competition, unlike other Fulbright awards, which are granted through bilateral programs.

"We intend to make the Fulbright science and technology award the leading international scholarship of its kind," Hughes explained. She added that this program will "signal to the world that the U.S. intends to be the world's pioneer in innovation and discovery."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Apply to be an ACS Bridge fellow
UK to allow international students to stay longer after graduation
Bayer Foundation to give away $400,000

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE