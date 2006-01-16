Sankyo, KAI in cardiac pact

Daiichi Sankyo and KAI Pharmaceuticals have formed a licensing agreement under which the Japanese firm will obtain development rights to KAI-9803, a cardiovascular drug candidate in Phase II clinical trials. Sankyo will pay KAI $20 million and milestone payments of up to $300 million. KAI may receive $20 million from Sankyo in research support over five years to identify new compounds, routes of administration, and indications for cardiovascular therapies.
