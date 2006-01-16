Solvay buys polymer firm ...

Solvay has agreed to buy Mississippi Polymer Technologies, developer of the Parmax family of thermoplastic polyphenylene polymers. Solvay says MPT's polymers are transparent amorphous materials that offer "a remarkable and unique combination" of strength, stiffness, and hardness. Their chemical resistance, the firm says, is better than that of any other transparent polymer. The deal follows Solvay's recent agreement to purchase the polymer division of India's Gharda Chemicals, maker of polyether ether ketone polymers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter