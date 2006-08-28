Air Products sells amines

Air Products & Chemicals is selling its amines business to Gent, Belgium-based methylamines producer Taminco and is appointing John E. McGlade president and chief operating officer. The amines business has annual sales of about $310 million and 225 employees. It produces methylamines and derivatives in plants in Pace, Fla.; St. Gabriel, La.; and Cama??ari, Bahia, Brazil. Taminco was founded in 2003 through the purchase of UCB's methylamines and derivatives business by NIB Capital Private Equity. McGlade, 52, will take over the presidential reins on Oct. 1 from chairman and CEO John P. Jones. McGlade has been group vice president of Air Products' chemicals business since 2003.
