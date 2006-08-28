Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Biomedical Research

Stem Cells Created Without Destroying Embryos

by Sarah Everts
August 28, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Biologists have generated human embryonic stem cells without destroying an embryo, ostensibly surmounting the major ethical obstacle to stem cell research in the U.S.

Researchers at Advanced Cell Technology borrowed from a technique used to test embryos for genetic disease prior to implantation of eggs fertilized in vitro. Using a micropipette to pluck one or two cells at a time from eight-celled embryos, the scientists generated two embryonic stem cell lines from a total of 91 collected cells (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature05142).

President George W. Bush "objects to the fact that you would be sacrificing one life to save another, and in this instance, there is no harm to the embryo," says lead author Robert Lanza, vice president of Advanced Cell Technology, on a Nature podcast.

But scientific and ethical criticisms abound, including concerns about the low efficiency of the new procedure and the lack of data to support the claim that the embryo is unharmed in the long term. In addition, Lanza's work doesn't avoid a major weakness in existing stem cell lines: The new lines, like existing ones, were grown with help from mouse feeder cells, thereby limiting their therapeutic potential because of possible contamination by mouse pathogens.

"The significance and value added of these cell lines to the scientific community remains to be determined," says James F. Battey Jr., chairman of the National Institutes of Health Stem Cell Task Force. "They may offer the same, improved, or not improved possibilities for generating adult cell types."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Guiding Stem Cell Research
Bush vetoes stem cell bill-again
Senate Clears Stem Cell Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE