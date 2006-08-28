Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 28, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Wellman has cut its quarterly dividend to 2 cents from 5 cents per share. The polyester products maker says it also is exploring steps to improve its overall performance, including strategic alternatives for its noncore businesses.

Medarex and GenPat77 have entered into a collaborative research agreement to develop and commercialize fully human antibody therapies. They will use Medarex' UltiMAb Human Antibody Development system to generate antibodies to novel disease targets provided by GenPat77.

Barr Pharmaceuticals last week formally published its offer for the purchase of Pliva, a Croatian generic drug company. Pliva's supervisory board welcomed the U.S. firm's bid, which is valued at about $2.3 billion.

Jacobs Engineering Group has received a contract from Boehringer Ingelheim Chemicals to provide preliminary engineering, design, subcontract administration, and construction management for a new bulk active pharmaceutical ingredients facility in Petersburg, Va.

DuPont will spend $50 million to expand production of Tedlar polyvinyl fluoride film by 2007 in Fayetteville, N.C. A surge in solar panel installations worldwide is driving increased demand for the film, which is used in the protective back sheets of the panel.

Altus Pharmaceuticals has selected Althea Technologies to manufacture Phase III quantities of ALTU-238, Altus' crystallized formulation of human growth hormone. Althea will manufacture the clinical trial materials at its San Diego facility.

Cabot Corp. has started up a carbon black joint venture in Tianjin, China, with Shanghai Coking Chemical. The plant, which cost about $60 million, has an annual capacity of 105,000 metric tons.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roundup
Shionogi Buys China’s C&O
Kaneka Teams Up For Drug Delivery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE