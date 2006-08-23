China launches water study

China's State Environmental Protection Administration will spend hundreds of millions of dollars, and perhaps billions, on a 15-year study on Chinese water quality.
A news item posted on the SEPA website notes that 90% of the water running through Chinese cities is polluted and that 300 million Chinese do not have access to clean water. The study will look into "drinkable water security, environmental improvement of river basins, and urban water pollution treatment."
Separately, another item posted on an official Chinese government news website says the country will spend $41 billion in the next four years to build sewage treatment plants in urban areas throughout the country.
Earlier Chinese government attempts to improve water quality in China have not been effective. A high-profile, 10-year program to clean up the Huai River, one of China's most polluted, ended in failure, the government admitted last year (C&EN, Sept. 26, page 21).
