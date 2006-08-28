Coal-to-liquids project bought

China National Coal Group has agreed to buy from the Harbin municipal government a coal-fed petrochemical project. The facility will produce up to 600,000 metric tons of olefins annually when it comes onstream in 2009, according to a news item posted by the Chinese government. The project will implement a dimethyl ether-based methanol-to-olefin technology developed by the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics.
