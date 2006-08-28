Cognis is not for sale

Cognis' owners won't sell the company after all. Investment banking groups Permira Funds and GS Capital Partners, which bought Cognis from Henkel in 2001, say they have completed a review of various strategic options that was started in April and have decided not to pursue them. Instead, they will hold on for "the next couple of years" because, they say, Cognis offers high growth potential.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter