GSK seals drug pact with ChemoCentryx

GlaxoSmithKline has inked a deal with ChemoCentryx to discover and commercialize small-molecule drugs targeting four chemokine and chemoattractant receptors for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. ChemoCentryx will receive a $63.5 million up-front payment, as well as research funding and potential milestone payments worth up to $1.5 billion, if all six product options across the four targets reach the market. GSK will also invest in ChemoCentryx upon an initial public offering of the biotech firm. In addition, the deal gives GSK access to ChemoCentryx's lead drug candidate, Traficet-EN, which is in late-stage trials for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
