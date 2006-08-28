Merck takes Vioxx hits

Merck suffered significant setbacks in its legal battles over Vioxx earlier this month. First, a jury in New Orleans awarded $51 million to a former user of the drug who claims it caused him to have a heart attack. Then a judge in New Jersey threw out a 2005 verdict that favored the drugmaker. Last week, however, Merck reported better news with the results of tests indicating that the risk of certain cardiovascular events associated with Arcoxia, its anti-inflammatory drug currently in development as a successor to Vioxx, is similar to that of diclofenac, a benchmark nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug. FDA has issued Merck an approvable letter, seeking more information on Arcoxia.
