Oxiteno expands ethylene oxide

Brazilian chemical maker Oxiteno is expanding ethylene oxide and derivatives capacity at its plant in Camaçari, Bahia, Brazil. The $90 million project, scheduled to start up in 2009, was made possible by a new supply agreement with Braskem that will give Oxiteno 68,000 metric tons per year of additional ethylene. The project is meant to increase Oxiteno's revenues by $150 million annually. The Camaçari expansion, combined with other projects, such as a similar expansion at its Mauã, São Paulo, facilities and a new fatty alcohols plant, also in Camaçari, are intended to boost the company's revenues by $350 million per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter