Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Responding to An Editorial

August 28, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I write to support Rudy Baum for his editorial "Demonizing the Press" (C&EN, July 10, page 3). He has continued the splendid revitalization of C&EN that was begun by Madeleine Jacobs, and part of being a creative editor is, appropriately, addressing issues that go beyond the narrowest confines of the profession that sponsors the publication. I think C&EN needs and deserves an editor who is more than a mindless technocrat. I respond very positively to Baum's statement in the Aug. 7 issue (page 5) that "C&EN is a newsmagazine, not a trade journal." When C&EN no longer has an editor who believes that, and acts accordingly, it won't be worthy of the American Chemical Society.

F. Albert Cotton
College Station, Texas

I was surprised at the sentiment common to letters responding to Baum's editorial on freedom of the press: C&EN should narrowly limit its focus to the chemical enterprise rather than expose its readers to other issues that also affect them as members of American society. I would hope that being a knowledgeable contributor to the democratic process would be at least as important to chemists and engineers as being knowledgeable in their field.

I regularly read a variety of scientific journals; e-mailed newsletters; and technical trade, popular science, and nongovernmental organization magazines. I have found that all technical publications (including trade magazines) contain editorials, letters, news content, and philosophical ponderings. I rarely encounter such thoughtful processing of information anywhere else.

Clarification

Aug. 14, page 1: The Quote of the Week came from an online story available at pubs.acs.org/cen/news/84/i33/8433conference.html and not from the page indicated.

Letters to the editor

C&EN encourages readers to contribute to this letters section. Please keep letters reasonably short-400 words or fewer. Letters are edited for clarity. Because of the heavy volume of mail received at C&EN, writers are generally limited to one letter in a six-month period. Letters may be submitted by e-mail at edit.cen@acs.org, fax (202) 872-8727, or regular mail (C&EN, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Editorial: Our evolution continues
Industry is too focused on applied research, chemists say in survey

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE